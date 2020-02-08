SALT Trading Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, ABCC and Kyber Network. SALT has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $92,827.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 59% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

