SaluS Trading 39.9% Higher This Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $7.59 or 0.00077494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $10,189.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048766 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00063483 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.87 or 0.99853089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000681 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

