SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in SAP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

SAP stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.06. 511,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.54. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

