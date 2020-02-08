Sapien Achieves Market Capitalization of $543,949.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Sapien has a total market cap of $543,949.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sapien token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,817,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

