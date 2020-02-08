Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

