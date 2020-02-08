Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.