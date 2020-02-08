SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.82. 363,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.55.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

