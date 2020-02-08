Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Decreased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

