Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 233,737 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

