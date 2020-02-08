Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Seattle Genetics worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 667,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,725. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

