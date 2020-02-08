Selfkey (KEY) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Binance, RightBTC and OKEx. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $2.52 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.05873152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00129246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

