SelfSell (SSC) Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $161,442.00 and approximately $21,768.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

