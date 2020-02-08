Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

