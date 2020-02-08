Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.