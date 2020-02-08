Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.52 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 673,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.