Sentient Coin (SEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,823.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $665,127.00 and approximately $20,823.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.01282600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047254 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00212375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00062997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004109 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

