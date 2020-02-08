Sentinel Chain (SENC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,699.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $315,882.00 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.03434873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00219072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00130307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

