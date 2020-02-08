Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0118

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $3.42 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex, GDAC, BitForex, Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.