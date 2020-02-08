Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.18 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $883,556.00 and approximately $4.18 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. Sessia's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

