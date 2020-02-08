SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 548.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $30.91 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

