SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.