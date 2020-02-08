SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.02 Million in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of CNX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.61. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

