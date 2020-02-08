SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $166.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

