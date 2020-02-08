SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,023 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 505.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 64,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 361,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

NWL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

