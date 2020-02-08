SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,911 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

