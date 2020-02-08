SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,848 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $678,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150 in the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $53.19 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Eidos Therapeutics Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

