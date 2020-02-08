SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MUB stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.45 and a one year high of $115.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

