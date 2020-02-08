SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,158,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

