Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.