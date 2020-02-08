Shift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $377.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Shift has a market cap of $429,707.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,728,040 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

