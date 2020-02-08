ShipChain Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $116.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.