Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 517,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

