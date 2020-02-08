Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.