Simmons Bank Sells 2,123 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $119,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.