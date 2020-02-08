Single Collateral DAI Trading 0% Higher This Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $241,793.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 22,710,052 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

