Skychain (SKCH) Price Tops $0.13

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Skychain has a market cap of $980,283.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skychain has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skychain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.03433484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skychain Token Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skychain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skychain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.