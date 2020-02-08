Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,696,118. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.03.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

