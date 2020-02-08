Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

SND stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.24.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.