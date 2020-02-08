SmartCash (SMART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $410,790.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $410,790.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

