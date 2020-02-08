SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $466,305.00 and approximately $67,452.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,337,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,804,823,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

