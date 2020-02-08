Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Snap earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Snap’s ranking:

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,960,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818,326. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 5.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.