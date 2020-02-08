Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

SNA stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.