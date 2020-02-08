Snap-on’s (SNA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

