Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

