Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC opened at C$32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.01. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.