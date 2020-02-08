Snetwork (SNET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1.13 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, YunEx and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,654,586 tokens. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

Snetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

