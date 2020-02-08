SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $464,544.00 and approximately $117,933.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,900.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.02272085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04543149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00777013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00814926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00119653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00710540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,146,180 coins and its circulating supply is 22,069,088 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

