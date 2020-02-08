Sociall Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Sociall has a market cap of $90,520.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

