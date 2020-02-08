Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 257,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

