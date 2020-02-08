SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and $1.34 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

